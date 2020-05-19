Absolute Chelsea
Willy Caballero signs new one-year deal at Chelsea

Matt Debono

Chelsea have triggered an option in Willy Caballero's contract which will see him extend his stay at the club by a further year.

The 38-year-old was set to leave the Blues this summer, but the club have decided to trigger the option of a new one-year extension.

As per the Telegraph, Caballero will join Olivier Giroud in signing a new deal with the club this summer.

After the Premier League season was put on halt, the Blues had four players who they needed to secure deals with to keep to see out the remainder of the campaign when the season gets back underway.

Now Giroud and Caballero are secured, Lampard just has Pedro and Willian left to agree new deals, which are expected to be short-term to cover the rest of the season.

The Telegraph report that the extensions triggered aren't solely based on the impact of coronavirus, but it gives the Blues greater security over the future of their squad.

----------

