Willy Caballero Sends Emotional Farewell Message After Chelsea Departure

Willy Caballero has said his goodbyes after leaving Chelsea following four seasons at the club.

The 39-year-old's departure was confirmed last month which saw him leave Stamford Bridge on June 30 at the end of his contract.

Caballero joined Chelsea in 2017 on a free transfer after leaving Manchester City. He went onto make 38 appearances for the Blues, keeping 14 clean sheets.

(Photo by Ruben Albarran / PRESSINPHOTO)

During his spell in west London he won three trophies. His first was an FA Cup in 2018, before going onto win the Europa League in 2019. His last involvement, although he didn't play, was a Champions League winners medal following their triumph in Porto back in May against his former side Manchester City.

Now the Argentine has left Thomas Tuchel's side, he has penned a message to Chelsea - thanking the club for the 'fun memories' and wished the Blues the best for the future.

What was said?

"I just want to thank all of the Chelsea family for these beautiful four years together, for all the achievements, and my teammates for so many fun memories," wrote Caballero on Instagram.

"It has been a pleasure and honour to defend this shirt and colours with my all. I want to wish you the best for the next season ahead. I’m excited for whatever follows, and I’m eager to continue my career for the new challenges which football brings to me and excites us all everyday. Thank you, Willy."

