Kepa Arrizabalaga dropped: Willy Caballero to start for Chelsea against Hull City in FA Cup

Frank Lampard has confirmed Willy Caballero will start ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga for Chelsea against Hull City in the FA Cup 4th round.

The Blues travel to the KCOM after a comfortable win in the third round against Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge earlier this month.

But there will be a switch up between the sticks for Chelsea after Frank Lampard confirmed Willy Caballero will be given a rare start at the weekend.

"Willy [Caballero] will start tomorrow,’ Lampard said. "I’m very happy for him to be at the club. I’ve found him nothing but professional and very talented in training day-in, day-out and whenever he gets his opportunities to play."

Kepa Arrizabalaga's performances have come under huge scrutiny this season, which include his performances against Newcastle United and Arsenal in the last two outings.

But Frank Lampard admits that the Spaniard has to deal with the criticism which is being thrown his way.

"He’ll have to deal with that because that’s what football is. Every player, no matter how good or great you are in your career, even the best get criticism and that’s what players have to deal with.

"Goalkeepers may have slightly more of a spotlight on them but it’s a similar thing really. The important thing is not get too embroiled in what the outside world is saying and just look at your own game, look at yourself, how hard can you work – those are always the basics. This is not just Kepa, it’s any player. If you’re lacking form, you have to fight to get it back."

Frank Lampard did rule out a move to replace Arrizabalaga in the January transfer window.

"I’m not looking at it now and I’m not affected by criticism from the outside as much,’ he explained. ‘I’m aware of it but not affected by it. I think Kepa knows and he’ll be honest, there have been some mistakes that he’s made that have cost goals and that’s the nature of it so that needs to improve."

