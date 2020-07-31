Willy Caballero wants Kepa Arrizabalaga to stay at Chelsea this summer despite reports of the Spaniard accepting that his future lies away from the club.

The 25-year-old has come under heavy criticism this season, which has seen him be dropped back in February, and then for the Blues' final Premier League game of the season.

It has been speculated that Kepa is ready to accept that he won't play in the final two games of the season against Arsenal and Bayern Munich, and that his Chelsea future is over.

But his teammate Caballero insists he wants him to stay after building a 'great' relationship over the last two seasons since his arrival.

"Of course I hope he stays," said the Argentine to the Express. "I have known him for two years. Last season was very good for him. This season there were some other things happening, but last year was fantastic.

"He is still the no.1 goalkeeper for Spain, and is a great goalkeeper. We have a great relationship - first of all because we speak the same language.

"We work together well in training. It was the second time that Frank left him out, but in terms of our relationship he has been very good

"He has been behind me, helped me with everything in the games that I have played.

"Thats all I can say about Kepa. He has shown me and all of us a great face, even in the worst moments for him. That is so professional from him.

"The way that he worked during those weeks and in the last week, he was excellent."

----------

