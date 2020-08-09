Absolute Chelsea
Willy Caballero wants to keep no.1 shirt at Chelsea after replacing Kepa Arrizabalaga as first choice

Matt Debono

Willy Caballero has revealed he wants to continue being the number one for Chelsea after becoming the preferred choice in recent weeks. 

The 38-year-old replaced Kepa Arrizabalaga back in February for a period before losing his spot in the side, but has been called upon by Frank Lampard and was used for the final league game of the season against Wolves, the FA Cup final and against Bayern Munich. 

He had one year left on his deal after he penned an extension this season, and he is keen to keep his place as the number one.

fbl-eur-c1-bayern-munich-chelsea (27)

"I have one more year on my contract at this club. I am really happy to play with this shirt. I would like to keep playing because the last month I have become the first choice. We will see what happens in the future, but I will keep working hard to have this opportunity again.  

"The club have said nothing to me [on being first choice]. The boss said I have to play these couple of games. I will always train with the mentality of being the first choice goalkeeper."

fbl-eur-c1-bayern-munich-chelsea (4)

Chelsea were knocked out by Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League by a scoreline of 7-1 on aggregate and Caballero admitted the Blues did everything they could. 

"The total score after two games is very tough. We started the game knowing it would be tough because of what happened at Stamford Bridge in the first leg but we tried to play this game in the same way and go face-to-face with them from the beginning.

"The penalty and the first goal killed us but after that we worked really well. We did everything we could and scored a couple of goals, although obviously one was disallowed. We have to go home knowing we tried and did our best."

----------

