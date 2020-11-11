SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Kai Havertz reveals he joined Chelsea because of 'vision' Frank Lampard's side showed

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz has admitted that he joined Chelsea this summer from Bayer Leverkusen because the club vision for the future was exciting. 

The 21-year-old made the summer switch to west London in a £71 million deal. 

Havertz attracted interest from across Europe including from Bayern Munich and Liverpool, however the Blues won the race after stumping up the heavy fee for the German. 

But the midfielder has revealed why he decided to join Chelsea instead of the other interested clubs.

"It was important to me to have a club with a vision." said Havertz to Sport Bild.

fbl-eng-lcup-chelsea-barnsley (28)
Kai Havertz scored his first Chelsea hat-trick against Barnsley back in September in the Carabao Cup.(Photo by ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"An exciting change is taking place. We are a young team with many great players. We think offensively.

"We want to build something up here and attack. That motivates me a lot. And then it is a title with Chelsea is worth a lot more."

Havertz though isn't too fazed by the transfer fee that the Blues paid for him following his big-money move to the Premier League. 

"Well, that’s the way the football market works. I can’t help it. That’s why I don’t put any emphasis on it," added Havertz. 

"I try to play football well. I don’t have my transfer fee in my head when I go out on to the pitch."

----------

