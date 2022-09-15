Skip to main content
'With The New Coach, There's New Ideas' -  Kepa Arrizabalga On Graham Potter

MAGO / PA Images

After a hectic last couple of weeks at Chelsea, Kepa Arrizabalga speaks on the new changes going on now that Graham Potter has taken charge.

Things have slowly started to change around Chelsea FC after the recent sacking of German manager Thomas Tuchel. 

The main change is the recent appointment of Graham Potter, who Chelsea signed from Brighton And Hove Albion after buying the 47-year-old out of his contract which reportedly cost the club over £20 million. 

Graham Potter

Potter has already taken charge in his first game as Chelsea manager which saw the Blues draw 1-1 with RB Salzburg in their second Champions League group stage game. 

The world's most expensive goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga spoke in an interview with Sport Witness about the new manager and the sacking of Tuchel.

"When a coach [Thomas Tuchel] with whom we have had so many good moments leaves, it is always a bit sad. With the new coach, there’s new ideas.

In the end, it has only been a couple of days that we have been with him, it has been a bit of a crazy week."

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa has seen more action recently after Edouard Mendy picked up an injury ruling the Senegelease keeper out injured for Chelsea's last two games.

Despite almost leaving in the summer, the Spanish international has said he is happy that he has committed his future with the club.

"Yes, there were things, but the club always gave me their trust, they always wanted me to be part of the squad. We analysed it and I am happy to stay and be in this great club."

