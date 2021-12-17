'They Have Big Players' - Bruno Lage Praises Chelsea Ahead of Wolves Clash

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has praised Chelsea despite their recent dip in form ahead of the two sides' Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Blues dropped points at home to Everton on Thursday night in a 1-1 draw, with Mason Mount's second half opener cancelled out by Jarrad Branthwaite's equaliser just four minutes later.

Chelsea's recent poor run has only seen them lose once, but they have now lost pace on Premier League leaders Manchester City in this season's title race.

IMAGO / PA Images

When speaking to the media ahead of Sunday afternoon's match, Lage was full of praise for his opponents as the manager approaches the half way point in his first season at the club.

“These types of teams, they don’t have bad moments. They have big players and are one of the best teams in the world.

"They won the last Champions League, they have a lot of experience, the manger has a lot of experience, he can replace several players because they have a good squad, and they do very well in his system, so they are very hard guys to play against, and they dominate their system.

“They can play 3-4-3, 3-5-2 and they know how to play in both ways. But for us this is a challenge. That’s why, when I had this invitation from Wolves, I didn’t think twice. This is the kind of thing you want, you want to compete, these are the teams me and my players want to play against. Every time is a massive challenge.

IMAGO / PA Images

“We played Liverpool, after that Manchester City, then we went to Brighton and it was a big challenge against [Graham] Potter and his players, now come Chelsea, another big challenge for us. It’s an opportunity for us. We’re at home, with our fans and we want to play our game, with every time having the mentality to try to win the game.”

Wolves are currently eighth in the Premier League table going into the game at the Molineux having recently beaten Brighton away from home.

Chelsea have only won two of their previous six games in all competitions, with the narrow victories coming against Watford and Leeds.

With injuries and fresh Covid-19 cases, Thomas Tuchel's side have struggled as of late and with the Blues currently competing in a busy festive period games are coming thick and fast, with Wolves being another tough test.

