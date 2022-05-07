Wolves Coach Roberts Previews 'World Class' Chelsea Clash in Lage Absence

Wolves' goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts has discussed the opportunity to face a 'world class' Chelsea team as he is set to step in as head coach after Bruno Lage tested positive for Covid-19.

The Portuguese head coach will not be on the sideline for the affair, leaving Roberts and his coaching staff in charge of the match.

Speaking to Wolves' official website, Roberts discussed the chance to come up against Thomas Tuchel's 'world class' Chelsea.

When asked about the clash, Roberts reflected on the previous match against the Blues which ended in a 0-0 draw.

He said: “We played well (against Chelsea at Molineux). We’ve been through it all week, looking at what they were trying to do, how we nullified them, and our attacking chances, for us to go there tomorrow and create a few more. They’re a world class team, so we’ve been doing everything during the week to try get in certain situations to break them down.”

Chelsea were without several first team players for their trip to Wolves in December due to Covid-19 and injury concerns.

Roberts continued to reveal that his side will be prepared to face Chelsea despite being away from home comforts as they travel to Stamford Bridge.

“The modern-day footballer now has to be mentally strong to go and play home and away against the biggest of teams. The boys here, they’re a good group, they’re together and in the week, we work hard. Mentally, we go into every game trying to have a good performance, sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t," he continued.

“But the boys will have no fear of going to Chelsea and playing. We’ve been to Man United and won, we’ve been to Tottenham and got the result there, and we can step up any time. So tomorrow, when the boys step onto the pitch, then hopefully they’ll be at that level where we can put on a performance."

