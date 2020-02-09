Wolves forward Raul Jimenez tipped for summer transfer to Chelsea

Wolves forward Raul Jimenez has been tipped to leave Molineux in the summer to make a move to an established top-six side in the Premier League.

The Mexican has enjoyed success in the Premier League following his loan move from Benfica, which was made permanent last April for £30 million.

Jimenez, 28, has netted 11 times this season in 25 appearances in the Premier League for Wolves.

And Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Darren Bent has tipped the Mexican forward to leave Wolves this summer for bigger and better things.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: "What a signing he has been. He is a very good player who has had a great season.

“From what I’m hearing, there will be a lot of top clubs trying to sign him in the summer.

"He could do a job at Chelsea. I can see Manchester United or Chelsea coming in for him.

"Jimenez knows the Premier League, so that is the advantage so he would be a great signing for either."

Frank Lampard was left disappointed after the January transfer window slammed shut following Chelsea's failure to sign a new forward.

Tammy Abraham has been struggling with injury, whilst Olivier Giroud will leave the club at the end of the season when his deal expires at Stamford Bridge.

Michy Batshuayi has yet to be trusted by Frank Lampard to lead the line for Chelsea, with the Blues heavily reliant on Tammy Abraham this season.

