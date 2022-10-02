Skip to main content
Wolves Sack Bruno Lage Ahead Of Chelsea Game

IMAGO / PA Images

Wolves have sacked manager Bruno Lage ahead of his sides clash with Chelsea next weekend in the Premier League.

Bruno Lage has been sacked by Chelsea's next Premier League opponent Wolverhampton Wanderers following a string of poor results with the Portuguese manager at the helm. It is the second manager Wolves have lost in two seasons, after Nuno Espirito Santos left for Tottenham Hotspur last season.

The club are not expected to have a replacement ready for the game against Chelsea, and members of the backroom staff will take charge of the game.

It could be an advantage for Chelsea, or as sometimes is the case, it could go the other way.

Bruno Lage has been sacked by Wolves.

Wolves announced the decision to sack their manager this afternoon during Manchester City's 6-3 win over Manchester United. It comes after West Ham beat Wolves 2-0 yesterday in the Premier League. 

Wolves have won one game all season, and have been poor dating back to the back end of last season in the league. The decision has not come as a surprising one, but may be a disappointing one for Bruno Lage, who has been without a centre-forward all season.

Diego Costa was due to be the solution, but Bruno Lage will not see the fruits of what the player can do in the future from the sideline.

Chelsea play Wolves next weekend in the league, and will be hoping they are at sixes and sevens without a manager so they can pick up their second win in two games.

