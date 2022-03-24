Woody Johnson Among Several to Not Make Raine Group Shortlist for Upcoming Chelsea Takeover

Woody Johnson is among several parties who have not made the Raine Group's shortlist for the upcoming takeover of Chelsea Football Club, according to reports.

Current owner Roman Abramovich announced he was putting the club up for sale at the beginning of the month, just a week before the UK Government sanctioned him.

The news attracted a lot of interest from parties who wish to purchase the west London side, with the deadline for official bids being last Friday 18 March.

According to Mark Kleinman, the bid fronted by Johnson has not made the shortlist devised by Raine Group.

Johnson, who owns the American Football team the New York Jets, was said to have made a 'big offer' for the club.

He is believed to be worth an estimated $5.68 billion, and previously lived in London so is said to be 'very knowledgeable' of Chelsea as a club.

However as Raine Group whittle down the bidders to a shortlist of four, the American will not feature on said list as the process continues.

As well as Johnson, Aethel Partners and Muhsin Bayrak will not be featured on the shortlist to take over the club.

Bayrak was said to be determined to buy the club off of Abramovich, saying: "We are negotiating the terms of the purchase of Chelsea with Roman Abramovich's lawyers. We are in the negotiation phase for the signatures. We will fly the Turkish flag in London soon."

However he is believed to have missed the deadline for the bid.

Aethel Partners also made a bid and had plans to back manager Thomas Tuchel, but they will also not be included on the list.

More to follow...

