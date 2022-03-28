Woody Johnson Reveals Disappointment in Failed Chelsea Bid & Explains Unsuccessful Offer

Woody Johnson has spoken about his rejected Chelsea offer for the first time since Raine Group confirmed the preferred bidders shortlist to proceed with the sale.

Sir Martin Broughton, Todd Boehly, the Ricketts Family and Stephen Pagliuca are all into the next phase as they look to buy the Club.

Speaking to the New York Post, Johnson discussed his bid and admitted he is disappointed to not have been selected for the next stage.

Johnson, who owns the American Football team the New York Jets, was said to have made a 'big offer' for the club.

He is believed to be worth an estimated $5.68 billion, and previously lived in London so is said to be 'very knowledgeable' of Chelsea as a club.

However as Raine Group whittle down the bidders to a shortlist of four, the American will not feature on said list as the process continues.

When asked of his interest in purchasing the Club, he said: “My interest in Chelsea is a I’m a fan of Chelsea.

“When I was over there, I couldn’t be a fan of a particular team. I had to be diplomatic. I had to like all the teams, but we were Chelsea fans. It’s London’s team. The concept of New York and London, I thought was one that we could do pretty well with that. I thought it would be another interesting endeavor for us.”

However, with Raine rejecting his bid Johnson was informed that he did not make it to the next stage.

“Not getting Chelsea (is) disappointing,” Johnson continued, “but the numbers have gotten so enormous that on one hand I’m disappointed and on the other hand, financially I think it’s going to be a huge challenge.”

The process is ongoing with Raine hoping to finalise a sale by the end of April following the sanctioning to Roman Abramovich.

