"Worst ref ever" - Mateo Kovacic slams David Coote during Chelsea's 5-2 loss against West Brom

Mateo Kovacic told David Coote he was the 'worst referee ever' during Chelsea's shock 5-2 defeat to West Brom on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

Chelsea's 14 game unbeaten start to life under Thomas Tuchel came to an end in west London as West Brom ran riot to come from behind to beat 10-man Chelsea.

Thiago Silva was questionably sent off for the Blues after he attempted to block a shot at goal, which led to him following through to make a foul on the edge of the area.

But several decisions weren't given Chelsea's way and Kovacic had had enough in the second-half after he was adjudged to have made a foul.

He shouted: "Shame on you. Yeah, yeah, well done. Worst ref ever."

It was an afternoon to forget for the Blues and their first taste of defeat since the start of 2021. They will need to dust themselves off quickly as a quarter-final Champions League tie awaits them on Wednesday.

Tuchel admitted post-match he hopes the battering gives the Blues a wake up call.

"There was nothing much in it until the red card came and after that we were not able to cope with the situation," said Tuchel post-match.

"I don’t know why but it was like this. We gave away two very easy goals before half-time but even in the second half what could go wrong went wrong. We have to accept a big loss today and hopefully it’s a big wake-up call for all of us, me included.

"We will get the right response because this is sport and it’s absolutely necessary. First of all, it’s important that we digest it because I did not see it coming so now we have to take our responsibilities, and shake it off and continue tomorrow."

