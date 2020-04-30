Absolute Chelsea
Shaun Wright-Phillips 'cried like a 12-year-old' after Man City accepted Chelsea bid in 2005

Matt Debono

Former Chelsea winger Shaun Wright-Phillips has opened up on his move which saw him switch Manchester for London in 2005.

The 38-year-old was sold by Manchester City to Jose Mourinho's Blues for £21 million.

However Wright-Phillips was left devastated after City accepted a bid, which would see him join the Premier League champions.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, the ex-England international opened up on the emotional move.

"Maybe I was naive to think I would be at City for my whole career, but then they accepted a bid from Chelsea.

"I took it as the club not wanting me anymore, and on the train to London I cried like a 12-year old. I was emotionally broken.

"A few months later I found out City had no choice to sell me, as they were facing administration."

He went onto make 94 appearances for Chelsea, and won a couple of honours in his time in west London - the Premier League in 2006 and FA Cup in 2007.

And Wright-Phillips was full of admiration for the Chelsea supporters during his time at Stamford Bridge.

“Chelsea was a new chapter, and even though I had some tough times, the supporters were always tremendous with me," he added.

After three years at the club, Wright-Phillips rejoined Manchester City on a four-year-deal after a difficult spell in the English capital.

----------

Comments

