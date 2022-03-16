A consortium led by Hansjorg Wyss and Todd Boehly to buy Chelsea Football Club are believed to be 'not concerned' about their prospects of purchasing the club, despite recent Saudi interest.

The Blues were put up for sale by current owner Roman Abramovich at the beginning of the month, with a number of parties believed to be interested.

Chelsea have set a deadline of Friday 18 March for those interested to make their official bids for the club.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Nicola Imfeld, the Wyss-Boehly consortium are 'not concerned' about the bid that was recently made by a Saudi party.

It was reported earlier in the week that the Saudi Media Group had made a bid of £2.7 billion to buy the club, with leading man Mohamed Alkhereiji also being a Blues fan.

This figure is slightly more than that of the Swiss-American bid, which is believed to be around £2.5 billion.

Despite the sanctions imposed on Abramovich by the UK Government, the sale of the club is still expected to go ahead.

IMAGO / PA Images

Two parties have been recently recognised by the Government as 'serious contenders' to purchase the club.

Wyss and Boehly, who are now also believed to be joined by Jonathan Goldstein, are one of those named, with British businessman and Chelsea fan Nick Candy also mentioned.

Candy was present at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon for their Premier League win against Newcastle United, and was also believed to have had a private meeting with Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck after the game.

