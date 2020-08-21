SI.com
Xavier Mbuyamba speaks for the first time after completing transfer to Chelsea

Matt Debono

Xavier Mbuyamba has spoken for the first time since his move from FC Barcelona to Chelsea was confirmed.

Chelsea announced the signing of the Dutch defender on Thursday from the Spanish club, which sees him pen a three-year-deal in west London until 2023. 

The 18-year-old signed a professional deal at Cobham and joins up with the development squad ahead of the new season. 

Mbuyamba agreed a deal with the Blues earlier this summer and will be hoping to make a quick impression at the club in the hope of making the transition into Frank Lampard's first-team.

95E876D4-AAED-4796-84CF-FCC82C84E320

Taking to Instagram, the teenager revealed his delight: "Very happy to announce that I’m a Blue now. Ready to work hard and make the club proud."

Chelsea's defensive problems were evident last season and Lampard could look to bring the Dutch Under-19 international into the equation over the course of next season.

Dubbed as the next Virgil van Dijk, there is high hopes for the youngster and he is looking to get his head down. 

He becomes Chelsea's third signing this summer after Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner's arrivals and the transfer activity is set to keep going, with Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and Declan Rice all on the Blues' radar this summer.  

----------

