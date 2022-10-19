Skip to main content
'You Can Tell He Wants To Play' - Graham Potter On Denis Zakaria

IMAGO / PA Images

'You Can Tell He Wants To Play' - Graham Potter On Denis Zakaria

Graham Potter discussed the current situation surrounding on-loan midfielder Denis Zakaria.

Since joining on loan from Italian club Juventus, midfielder Denis Zakaria is yet to play a single minute for Chelsea. Graham Potter was asked about the current situation on Tuesday and provided insight.

Denis Zakaria

Potter began by highlighting the number of options he can choose from as well as reiterating the need for patience amongst his players.

'There's Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher, Ruben [Loftus-Cheek], Jorgi, and Mateo [Kovacic] in that area of the pitch so there's quite a lot of competition.'

'It's not like he's doing anything bad but I have to start somewhere in terms of selection. The other guys have to be patient and be ready when the team needs them, and that's exactly what they're doing.'

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Denis Zakaria

He finished by commending the Swiss midfielder's temperament and assuring him that his time will surely come. 

'Denis has conducted himself fantastically well with the group and supports his team-mates really well. You can tell he wants to play and I can understand that situation.'

'He's fighting for the team, he's been really professional in training and he's waiting for his opportunity. I'm sure that will come round soon.'

These quotes are seemingly a direct response to rumors his loan could be cut short in January, so keep an eye on this in the coming transfer window. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

The Story Behind Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Chelsea Debut - Dugout-1
News

Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek A World Cup Possibility

By Stephen Smith
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Begin Contract Discussions With Chelsea Target Rafael Leao

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
News

BREAKING: N'Golo Kante Expected To Miss Four Months After Hamstring Surgery

By Dylan McBennett
Bukayo Saka
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Want To Sign Arsenal's Bukayo Saka

By Dylan McBennett
Jonathan David
Transfer News

Report: Jonathan David Could Be Chelsea's Rafael Leao Alternative

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: No Meeting Took Place Between Hakim Ziyech And AC Milan

By Dylan McBennett
Kepa Arrizabalaga and Graham Potter
Match Coverage

Graham Potter Confirms Chelsea Team News Ahead Of Brentford Trip

By Melissa Edwards
Jess Carter vs Manchester City
News

UEFA Euros Winner Jess Carter Extends Chelsea Contract

By Melissa Edwards