'You Can Tell He Wants To Play' - Graham Potter On Denis Zakaria

Since joining on loan from Italian club Juventus, midfielder Denis Zakaria is yet to play a single minute for Chelsea. Graham Potter was asked about the current situation on Tuesday and provided insight.

Potter began by highlighting the number of options he can choose from as well as reiterating the need for patience amongst his players.

'There's Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher, Ruben [Loftus-Cheek], Jorgi, and Mateo [Kovacic] in that area of the pitch so there's quite a lot of competition.'

'It's not like he's doing anything bad but I have to start somewhere in terms of selection. The other guys have to be patient and be ready when the team needs them, and that's exactly what they're doing.'

He finished by commending the Swiss midfielder's temperament and assuring him that his time will surely come.

'Denis has conducted himself fantastically well with the group and supports his team-mates really well. You can tell he wants to play and I can understand that situation.'

'He's fighting for the team, he's been really professional in training and he's waiting for his opportunity. I'm sure that will come round soon.'

These quotes are seemingly a direct response to rumors his loan could be cut short in January, so keep an eye on this in the coming transfer window.

