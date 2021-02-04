"You cannot compare, I absolutely agree" - Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel responds to José Mourinho's comments ahead of Spurs clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has shared his thoughts on the comparison drawn between the Tottenham and PSG managerial jobs by José Mourinho ahead of the derby on Thursday night.

Tuchel, who previously managed Borussia Dortmund and PSG, will take on former Chelsea and current Tottenham manager Mourinho for the first time in his career, less than two weeks into his reign as Blues boss.

Previewing the heavyweight tie, Mourinho eluded to the fact that the PSG job cannot compare to a similar role in the Premier League, where the pressure on managers to deliver is manifold.

"You cannot compare. I absolutely agree. It is totally different. It’s a totally different culture. It’s a different attitude. It’s a different way to play,” said Tuchel, responding to his counterpart's remarks, as quoted by Goal.

“I want to point this out very clearly: for me there is no better and no worse - it’s [just] very, very different.

“[José] Mourinho's right, it is a big difference. It’s not a matter of what is better or what is worse it’s just if it fits and right now this fits perfectly for me. I feel absolutely comfortable.

“I think for that we need a good relationship between the players and me so we can always talk about the performance. The results will hopefully follow. They don’t follow all the time in football.

"It's the hardest thing to control for a manager who wants to control everything and for a coach who wants to plan everything but in football, you have to accept that you can’t control the result. In the Premier League, you cannot control the result. It is impossible.

“What is performance? It's like an orchestra; we have to follow a certain rhythm, discipline and style.

“If you ask me if I prefer to win lucky, or lose undeservedly, I'll go for a lucky win of course, because it is easier to improve on that.

"But, we are here to perform on a level that allows us to increase the possibility to win because in football there’s not more that we can do.”

