Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'You Don't Bet With Him' - Jorginho Makes Hilarious Kante Admission

    Author:

    Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has made a hilarious admission about his French teammate N'Golo Kante, insisting that you shouldn't make any bets with him.

    The pair starred together to guide Chelsea to Champions League triumph in May 2021, and were both up for the prize of UEFA Men's Player of the Year this year, which Jorginho won.

    imago0042573537h

    As per Gringolandia, via sportwitness, Jorginho was quizzed on Kante's personality, to which he replied:

    “What you see there is himself, man. He’s very shy. He’s just like that. But now I’m going to tell you: don’t bet with him, man,”

    “You shouldn’t bet anything with him because whilst he’s shy, he’s roguish. Very!" he continued. "Card game, not just card game. Cards, snooker, ball game. Any game that bets, he’s wanting to get in his hand.”

    The reporter went on to ask Jorginho if he’s ever bet against Kante about who’d win the most balls in a game.

    “Then you want to lose, right? You’re going to bet Kante on that, man? Are you kidding?"

    Read More

    imago0043234109h

    Jorginho is not the only person to have praised the 30-year-old midfielder.

    France teammate Olivier Giroud has also taken the time to praise Kante for his antics on and off the pitch.

    "He's a funny person, top man and he hates losing. Sometimes he tries everything to win and that's funny with him.

    "He never gives up. On the pitch he tries to step up and is massively important for Chelsea and the national team.

    "Off the pitch, he hates losing and sometimes it makes him a bit upset and angry. I always try to joke with him, he's a top man."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago0043234109h
    News

    'You Don't Bet With Him' - Jorginho Makes Hilarious Kante Admission

    59 seconds ago
    imago1007894019h
    News

    Revealed: Impressive Conor Gallagher Statistic From Crystal Palace Loan so Far

    40 minutes ago
    imago1002236581h
    News

    Jody Morris Reveals Moment He Knew Chelsea Had To Sign Billy Gilmour

    1 hour ago
    imago1007869420h
    News

    'Love Him' - John Terry Hails Conor Gallagher Over Social Media

    2 hours ago
    imago1003828344h
    Features/Opinions

    Comment: Why Mason Mount Should Stay At Chelsea During International Break

    2 hours ago
    imago1002131994h
    Transfer News

    Report: Premier League Trio Show Interest in Chelsea Youngster Ben Elliott

    3 hours ago
    imago1007758720h
    News

    Jorginho Reveals a Time When He Wanted to Quit Playing Football

    4 hours ago
    imago1007845196h
    News

    Jorginho Credits Family For His Footballing Success

    4 hours ago