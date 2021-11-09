'You Don't Bet With Him' - Jorginho Makes Hilarious Kante Admission

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has made a hilarious admission about his French teammate N'Golo Kante, insisting that you shouldn't make any bets with him.

The pair starred together to guide Chelsea to Champions League triumph in May 2021, and were both up for the prize of UEFA Men's Player of the Year this year, which Jorginho won.

As per Gringolandia, via sportwitness, Jorginho was quizzed on Kante's personality, to which he replied:

“What you see there is himself, man. He’s very shy. He’s just like that. But now I’m going to tell you: don’t bet with him, man,”

“You shouldn’t bet anything with him because whilst he’s shy, he’s roguish. Very!" he continued. "Card game, not just card game. Cards, snooker, ball game. Any game that bets, he’s wanting to get in his hand.”

The reporter went on to ask Jorginho if he’s ever bet against Kante about who’d win the most balls in a game.

“Then you want to lose, right? You’re going to bet Kante on that, man? Are you kidding?"

Jorginho is not the only person to have praised the 30-year-old midfielder.

France teammate Olivier Giroud has also taken the time to praise Kante for his antics on and off the pitch.

"He's a funny person, top man and he hates losing. Sometimes he tries everything to win and that's funny with him.

"He never gives up. On the pitch he tries to step up and is massively important for Chelsea and the national team.

"Off the pitch, he hates losing and sometimes it makes him a bit upset and angry. I always try to joke with him, he's a top man."

