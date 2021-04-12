NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
"You don’t want to be in a fight with them" - Thomas Tuchel names Chelsea's three emotional leaders

Thomas Tuchel has named the three Chelsea players who Porto don't want to get in a fight with ahead of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

Chelsea face Porto in their 'home' leg of the last-eight tie, although the game will be played at a neutral venue at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Seville due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The job is half done for the Blues but they know it's far from over and have to remain focused on Tuesday night.

sipa_32882996 (1)

Tuchel is aware of Porto's 'emotional' side and was quizzed pre-match who Chelsea's 'emotional leaders' are should anything spark on the pitch.

To no surprise, he name dropped Antonio Rudiger who has been involved in training ground incidents in recent weeks and months.

"Well honestly, you don’t want to be in a fight with Toni Rudiger, Azpi and Kova," admitted Tuchel. "It is in their nature to show it on the pitch and to protect the interests of our team which is very important."

sipa_32883485

He added: "It is in their nature. I can totally rely on them. I think that for me, when I was a player, when you have big matches that you look around the dressing room, look around you and who is next to you, that you are very comfortable with them and you can rely on them.

"They are all out there together, everybody on the pitch will help each other and we will help from the bench and the stands. We will push hard to get the best out of the, you can be absolutely sure of that.

"There are 90 minutes to fight for."

