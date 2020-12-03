SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Glenn Hoddle: Chelsea have to be considered for Champions League

Matt Debono

Glenn Hoddle believes Chelsea have to be considered to win the Champions League this season.

Frank Lampard's side clinched top spot in Group E on Wednesday with a scintillating display in Seville which saw them win 4-0 after Olivier Giroud bagged four goals.

After confirming their place in the last-16, Lampard's side continued their momentum and are looking extremely dangerous this term. 

He made nine changes against Sevilla, which saw most of the first-choice players rested for the Premier League at the weekend, which can only bode well for the Blues.

And Hoddle things Chelsea have to be put in the equation to lift the Champions League trophy this season.

"You can’t look past Bayern Munich because they are so powerful, but you have got to put Chelsea up there. For me at this moment, they are above Barcelona and Real Madrid," he said on BT Sport.

"They are two massive clubs, but Chelsea’s team is better than theirs.

"At this moment in time, I think they have to be looking at least the semi-final and you get to the semi-final and anything can happen.

fbl-eur-c1-sevilla-chelsea (3)
(Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)

"There is more to come from Chelsea.

"They have international players who are getting better as the season goes on and if the crowds are full and we are back to a full house – we haven’t seen this Chelsea side inspired by a crowd and the bigger the occasion the better the best players are."

