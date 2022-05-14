Skip to main content

'You Have to Be Spot On' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Squad Ahead of FA Cup Final

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel insisted his side will have to be 'spot on' to compete ahead of their FA Cup final against Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues faced Jurgen Klopp's Reds in the final of the Carabao Cup back in February in a clash that ended 0-0. In the end, Liverpool went on to win the tie on penalties.

imago1011941255h

Speaking ahead of his side's final, Tuchel responded to questions on what the difference is between winning and losing the cup, to which he insisted the necessity to be 'spot on'.

“I think it can be anything, a shot from the post and deflected on the post out or the post in," he said in his pre-match press conference. "It can be a set piece. Look at the big chances we had, they had too in the Carabao Cup.

"It can be about who gets the lead first, who gets a grip. You have to be spot on in these kinds of matches. Such close matches lately.

"Decisions, sometimes red cards, a mistake here, we came back at Stamford Bridge, they came back at Anfield with a penalty and we had to dig in with ten men.

imago1010235653h

"A lot of stories. I think that’s why we cannot focus on one singular point. I agree with you, it will be down to margins. It will be down to details within the match.

"We are facing one of the very best coaches and teams in the world right now. It is obvious and proven over the last years and recent weeks. We are up for the fight.”

