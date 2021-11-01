'You Need a Bit of Luck' - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's Champions League Win

Thomas Tuchel has made an honest admission regarding Chelsea's Champions League win last season ahead of the Blues' trip to Malmo.

The manager lifted the trophy at the end of his first season with the Blues and added a UEFA Super Cup to their collection too.

However, he has now discussed how his side needed luck to lift the trophy ahead of the Malmo match.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

“You need a bit of luck. You cannot win the Champions League with pure planning and quality, you need a bit of luck - that it is meant to be and you catch momentum." he said.

The manager continued to discuss how he had plans to lift the Champions League trophy with Paris Saint-Germain before his dismissal.

He continued: "I was not happy to be sacked on Christmas! My mission was not fulfilled. I had big plans to win the Champions League, to win the domestic title again and again. I was hungry and we were on the way. This was a huge interruption.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

"Some weeks later came a huge opportunity. The desire to step into this desire to step into this adventure was much higher than the fear and concern of an 18-month contract. This is what you need in football, you need to take the adventure."

Chelsea will be glad that Tuchel decided to take the challenge and play his part in setting his side up to lift the European Cup.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube