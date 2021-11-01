Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'You Need a Bit of Luck' - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's Champions League Win

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has made an honest admission regarding Chelsea's Champions League win last season ahead of the Blues' trip to Malmo.

    The manager lifted the trophy at the end of his first season with the Blues and added a UEFA Super Cup to their collection too.

    However, he has now discussed how his side needed luck to lift the trophy ahead of the Malmo match.

    Tuchel confused

    “You need a bit of luck. You cannot win the Champions League with pure planning and quality, you need a bit of luck - that it is meant to be and you catch momentum." he said.

    The manager continued to discuss how he had plans to lift the Champions League trophy with Paris Saint-Germain before his dismissal.

    Read More

    He continued: "I was not happy to be sacked on Christmas! My mission was not fulfilled. I had big plans to win the Champions League, to win the domestic title again and again. I was hungry and we were on the way. This was a huge interruption. 

    Tuchel UCL Final

    "Some weeks later came a huge opportunity. The desire to step into this desire to step into this adventure was much higher than the fear and concern of an 18-month contract. This is what you need in football, you need to take the adventure."

    Chelsea will be glad that Tuchel decided to take the challenge and play his part in setting his side up to lift the European Cup.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    Tuchel cover 1
    News

    'You Need a Bit of Luck' - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's Champions League Win

    34 seconds ago
    sipa_35837440
    News

    'He's a Great Player' - Ben Chilwell on 'Brilliant' Mo Salah

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35707087 (4)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Labels Chelsea Job as 'Perfect Fit' Ahead of Malmo Clash

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35774695
    Transfer News

    'We Are Confident We Can Bring More Trophies' - Chilwell On Chelsea's Ambitions

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35707115
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Makes Callum Hudson-Odoi Demand Ahead of Malmo Clash

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35836302
    News

    'We Have Brilliant Players' - Ben Chilwell Sends Message To Chelsea Rivals

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35834986
    News

    'We Didn't Let Him Leave' - Thomas Tuchel On Callum Hudson-Odoi's Failed Summer Move

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35774695
    News

    Ben Chilwell Reveals He Was 'Disappointed' Not To Score Against Newcastle

    2 hours ago