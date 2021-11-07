Thomas Tuchel Tells Ross Barkley to Seize Chelsea Place

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has told Ross Barkley what he needs to do if he wants to keep his place in Chelsea's squad.

The 27-year-old has made eight appearances so far this season, after coming back from his season-long loan spell at Aston Villa last season.

Since his return, he has impressed manager Thomas Tuchel and has, alongside Ruben Loftus-Cheek, become a regularly used substitute for the Blues.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel was asked whether there would be further chances for Barkley to feature in a Blues jersey moving forward.

"It depends on himself, first of all, and it is ongoing," Tuchel told the press, as quoted by football.london. "If he stays positive and hard-working and at the same time I am happy if he is not fully happy. I am happy if he is not satisfied with what he has.

"At the same time, it is necessary that he appreciates where he is right now and his hard work and effort and he was very serious from the first day in pre-season, but there is a lot of competition going on in his position.

"You need to be ready if you play for Chelsea, if you think you are ready and positive there is always a chance to come onto the pitch.

"Unfortunately, we have only three subs so it is not always easy but there is always a chance to prove a point with your performance."

