December 11, 2021
'You Need to Push Yourself to Help The Team' - Jorginho on Chelsea 'Win Over Leeds

Jorginho revealed his struggle to battle back pain in his side's 3-2 win against Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

The Italy international has been suffering from back pain due to receiving too much game time in recent weeks.

Despite the injury, Jorginho claimed two goals from the penalty spot, gifting the west London side three points against Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds.

Speaking after the game, Jorginho expressed how he had to push himself through the tough back and forth fixture that saw Chelsea close the gap with Manchester City at the top of the table.

"My back is not in the best condition, but you need to push yourself more to help the team," he said, as quoted by Simon Johnson. "That's what I needed to do. It's hard, but I pushed to help my team."

Read More

The 29-year-old was absent from his side's midweek Champions League clash with Zenit St. Petersburg that ended in a 3-3 draw after sustaining back pain against West Ham last weekend.

"If you see now for example, Jorginho is out for this back pain. You know, he played with back pain in West Ham," Tuchel said.

"He played because we miss Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante for such a long time. This is what I meant. Sometimes you overload, overplay players. Especially with Jorgi, he comes from the Euros and Champions League.

"He comes with no pre-season into Euro Cup final. We knew in some weeks he would face maybe a dip of freshness and form."

