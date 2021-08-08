'You Snooze, You Lose' - Villarreal Boss Unai Emery Previews UEFA Super Cup Clash Against Chelsea

Villarreal manager Unai Emery has expressed his thoughts on his side's clash against Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday evening.

The Spaniard led his side to Europe League glory last term, as they beat Manchester United by 11-10 on penalties in what proved to be an enthralling contest, with the game finishing 1-1 after extra time.

With just over a week before Villarreal's La Liga opener against Granada, the former Arsenal boss has delivered his verdict on the tie against Thomas Tuchel's side, who got past the likes of Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid and Manchester City en route to Champions League success last season.

"You know how the saying goes, 'You snooze, you lose,' so you need to keep creating," said Emery on the upcoming clash, as quoted by UEFA's official website.

"I don't stop to think, because there are many managers who have done several things, and as soon as they're living off what they have already done, they're not living in the present nor in the future any more. And what I want is to live in the present and in the future.

"I've been involved in two [previous UEFA Super Cups]. I've never won it; I've won domestic Super Cups before with PSG, but never a European one."

Emery is looking forward to the prospect of claiming some more silverware ahead of next week's fixture against the west Londoners, who have raced to the top following Tuchel's arrival to Stamford Bridge in January.

The ex-PSG head coach added: "We're going to start the season by finishing off the last one, and once again being at the epicentre of the football world.

"The Super Cup will show what we are capable of against a top team like Chelsea. (Thomas) Tuchel is a well-known, prestigious and successful coach; he's won titles in Germany, he's won titles with PSG."

