'You'll See What I Can Do' - Romelu Lukaku Sends Strong Message to Chelsea Fans

Romelu Lukaku is ready and raring to go after completing a high-profile move to Chelsea from Inter Milan.

The 28-year-old has become the highest earner at Stamford Bridge after returning to Stamford Bridge for a club-record sum of £97.5 million on a five-year contract.

The Belgium international could be thrown straight into the mix in during Chelsea's clash at Arsenal at the weekend, with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel confirming that the forward is in contention to feature against the Gunners.

Photo by Chelsea FC

"I’m going to give my maximum. Hopefully, we will keep winning trophies. I’ll do my work on the pitch. I don’t want to talk too much but you’ll see what I can do," said the striker in his first interview since returning to west London.

Lukaku further expressed his excitement at the prospect of playing at Stamford Bridge with fans in attendance - something he has dreamt of since he was a kid.

The former Everton star added: "It will mean a lot. It’ll mean the world to me. It’s something I’ve wanted since I was 10 years old - to play at Stamford Bridge and win trophies with the club (Chelsea)."

Twitter: RomeluLukaku9

Lukaku is looking forward to getting started with his new side, and has stated that he has developed his game further during his time in the Serie A.

The marksman said: "I like the system that we (Chelsea) play, and I’m very flexible. I can play as a two or by myself, and I’m used to the system, because it’s what we play with the Belgium national team, so I don’t need much time to adapt.

"It’s just knowing the strengths of my team-mates in important positions and knowing what we (Chelsea) do off the ball, then I can do the rest."

