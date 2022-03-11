Zapp Pause Marketing Activities With Chelsea & Partnership Remains Under Review Following Abramovich Sanctions

Zapp, a convenience app that have a partnership with Chelsea, have paused marketing activities with the club.

Following the UK Governments's decision to sanction Roman Abramovich, freezing his assets, and restricting money coming in and out of Chelsea, several partners and sponsors are considering their relationship with the Blues.

And now, Zapp are the latest partner to take action - pausing their marketing activities with Chelsea.

Nike, Hyundai and Parimatch are all also reviewing their partnership with Chelsea, while Three have temporarily suspended their sponsorship.

The on-demand convenience app have released a statement through a spokesperson, who said: "Given the ongoing uncertainty related to the ownership situation of Chelsea FC, our marketing activities with the club have been paused while our partnership remains under review.

"In the meantime, we trust that the UK government and Chelsea FC can find a solution that is in the interests of football fans and the local community as soon as possible."

The partnership was announced ahead of the 2021/22 season as the statement at the time wrote: "Zapp celebrates the passion that goes into the game and the unique way football brings people together. From the pre-match build up to celebrating or commiserating - and everything in between - Zapp enables fans to live in the moment."

There is much uncertainty surrounding the club, as latest reports have stated that Chelsea are fearful that they cannot complete the season under the terms of the current licence that has been granted by the UK government.

Chelsea were banned from selling tickets for matches, with only season ticket holders able to attend matches until the end of the season.

Furthermore, the Club can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the club as several partners are considering their future with Chelsea.

