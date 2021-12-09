Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Zenit Boss Believes Chelsea's Rotation Cost Tuchel's Blues Champions League Group H Top Spot

Author:

Zenit manager Sergei Semak has delivered an honest verdict on their 3-3 draw with Chelsea on Wednesday.

The point saw Chelsea drop into second-place in Group H as Juventus topped the group after beating Malmo 1-0.

Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Semak commented on Thomas Tuchel's decision to rotate so many players and the match overall.

imago1008527721h

When asked to assess his side's performance, the Russian manager stated that he was proud of his team: "We managed to create a lot of opportunities but unfortunately we let them score. It's great we scored in the end because during the game we could've scored more, but then so could have they. The result is ok."

Read More

The Zenit boss then continued to discuss how Tuchel's side played, citing the German's decision to rotate his side as the reason for the draw.

imago1008527833h

"Chelsea played openly today. If you look at the last five games, they let their opponents only score once and today we scored three times," he said. "For them, the game was easy in terms of motivation. Their head coach let a lot of players rest so today's team meant the game was open and it meant there were a lot of opportunities. It's difficult to play like that all the time."

The Blues can face Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Lille or Ajax in the round of 16 in the Champions League as they look to retain their European crown.

But up next for Tuchel's men is a return to Premier League action as they look to get back to winning ways against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008510502h
News

Zenit Boss Believes Chelsea's Rotation Cost Tuchel's Blues Champions League Group H Top Spot

45 seconds ago
imago1008213195h (1)
News

Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea Have to Face Reality After West Ham Defeat & Zenit Draw

30 minutes ago
imago1008527964h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Reece James Admission Regarding Midfield Role for Chelsea vs Zenit

8 hours ago
imago1008453092h
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid 'Emerging as Favourites' to Sign Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger for Free

9 hours ago
imago1008453039h (1)
News

Cesar Azpilicueta's Honest Assessment of Chelsea's 'Not Good Enough' Performance vs Zenit

8 hours ago
imago1008429739h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Brutal Message to Chelsea Squad Following Zenit Draw

9 hours ago
imago1008525918h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Punished for Dropping Standards in Draw to Zenit

9 hours ago
imago1008387295h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Rues Chelsea Conceding Three Goals vs Zenit Despite Positive Reaction to West Ham Loss

10 hours ago