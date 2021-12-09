Zenit Boss Believes Chelsea's Rotation Cost Tuchel's Blues Champions League Group H Top Spot

Zenit manager Sergei Semak has delivered an honest verdict on their 3-3 draw with Chelsea on Wednesday.

The point saw Chelsea drop into second-place in Group H as Juventus topped the group after beating Malmo 1-0.

Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Semak commented on Thomas Tuchel's decision to rotate so many players and the match overall.

IMAGO / Russian Look

When asked to assess his side's performance, the Russian manager stated that he was proud of his team: "We managed to create a lot of opportunities but unfortunately we let them score. It's great we scored in the end because during the game we could've scored more, but then so could have they. The result is ok."

The Zenit boss then continued to discuss how Tuchel's side played, citing the German's decision to rotate his side as the reason for the draw.

IMAGO / Russian Look

"Chelsea played openly today. If you look at the last five games, they let their opponents only score once and today we scored three times," he said. "For them, the game was easy in terms of motivation. Their head coach let a lot of players rest so today's team meant the game was open and it meant there were a lot of opportunities. It's difficult to play like that all the time."

The Blues can face Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Lille or Ajax in the round of 16 in the Champions League as they look to retain their European crown.

But up next for Tuchel's men is a return to Premier League action as they look to get back to winning ways against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube