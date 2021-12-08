Skip to main content
'Well-Oiled' - Zenit Boss Sergei Semak Heaps Praise on Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Side

Author:

Zenit St Petersburg manager Sergei Semak has praised Thomas Tuchel for his influence on making Chelsea a 'well-oiled' team ahead of the Champions League clash on Wednesday night.

Tuchel's side head to Russia to the Gazprom Arena looking to secure top spot in Group H. Chelsea have qualified for the last-16 while Zenit will drop down into the Europa League play-offs.

Chelsea beat Semak's team 1-0 back in September in the reverse encounter thanks to Romelu Lukaku's second half goal at Stamford Bridge. 

imago1008508536h

As the European champions visit St Petersburg, Tuchel and co have earned praise from their counterparts ahead of the Champions League encounter. 

Read More

Semak has labelled Chelsea as a 'well-oiled' side who all know 'what to do and how to do it'.

"You're talking about individual players but I would like to point out the importance of the system in general, they are like a German machine, well-oiled," said Semak, as quoted by Sky Sports.

imago1008510503h

"Every person on the pitch knows what to do and how to do it. So I would like to refrain from talking about individual qualities, and concentrate more on Chelsea as a team."

Despite already confirming their Europa League spot ahead of the final matchday, Semak added: "Playing in the Champions League is always a motivator in itself. We always want to show our best. It doesn't always happen but it doesn't mean we won't try and it doesn't mean we won't try to show our best qualities."

