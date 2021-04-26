Zidane: Eden Hazard 'happy' after being declared fit to face Chelsea in Champions League

Eden Hazard 'happy' after being declared fit to face Chelsea in Champions League

Eden Hazard has been declared fit by Zinedine Zidane to face his former side Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday night.

Real Madrid host Thomas Tuchel's side at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium in the first leg of the last four tie, before the reverse fixture next Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard left Chelsea for an initial £89 million fee back in 2019 but his time in Spain has been hit with countless injuries.

He has been struggling with a recent muscle injury but returned at the weekend against Real Betis and will be in the Real squad to face Chelsea.

Zidane says the 30-year-old is 'happy' and can 'contribute a lot' to the team for the two legs.

“He played 15-20 minutes the other day and was quite good," said Zidane on Monday in his pre-match press conference. "The most important thing is that he didn’t feel anything after about his problem.

“He is happy because he is going to contribute to the team a lot."

Marca report Hazard will start from the bench against Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Raphael Varane has revealed Hazard is looking forward to the reunion against his former club.

“I have talked to him. He is very motivated and eager to help the team in a Champions League semi-final. It is always special to measure up to his former team.”

“We know the quality he has and he wants to prove that on the pitch and help the team.”

