Zidane: Real Madrid have to be at their best to hurt 'complete' Chelsea

Zinedine Zidane has told his Real Madrid side 'to hurt Chelsea' ahead of Champions League semi-final clash

Author:
Publish date:

Real Madrid have to be at their best to hurt Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side in the Champions League semi finals, says manager Zinedine Zidane.

Chelsea head to the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium on Tuesday night for the first leg in Spain as the two sides face each other for the first time in 1998.

Tuchel's side are in fine form and will be buoyed with confidence after their 1-0 win over West Ham. They have now kept the most clean sheets in all competitions this season across Europe's top five league [29].

sipa_33035645

Zidane is aware of the threat Chelsea pose and has told his side how to hurt the Blues.

“It’s a semi-final, of course it is going to be a complex match," Zidane told the media on Monday. "The most difficult match is the next match.

“I don’t think it is going to be a closed game, Chelsea is a complete team. They defend properly and they attack properly.

“We need to pay attention and when we create opportunities like we have been doing, we need to see our best version so can hurt Chelsea."

Real Madrid will have Eden Hazard available to face his former club.

Real defender Raphael Varane also labelled Chelsea as the 'complete' team.

He added: "Chelsea is a very complete team.

"They have players of different qualities. The important thing is that we adapt well to what we are going to face.

'They have the ability to play with the block higher or further back. And they can create danger at any moment. The best thing is to defend together."

