Zinedine Zidane delivers verdict on Real Madrid facing Chelsea in Champions League semi-finals

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is expecting a 'very tough tie' against Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals.

Chelsea will face the Spanish side in the last four after reaching this stage of the competition for the first time since 2014.

Thomas Tuchel's men progressed with a 2-1 aggregate win over FC Porto, while Real sealed their place and set up a tie against Chelsea with a 3-1 aggregate victory over Premier League side Liverpool.

EFE/José Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA

Following their 0-0 draw in the second leg at Anfield, Zidane reacted to drawing Chelsea in the semi-finals.

"We’ve got a number of La Liga games to play before we face Chelsea, but it’s going to be a very tough tie," admitted Zidane.

Zidane refused to pre-empt Real's fate after he was asked if he had a message for his critics following a difficult start to the season.

"I’m not going to say anything," he added. "We’re alive in both competitions, but we haven’t won anything yet. We’ve had tough moments during the season, of course. But we’re still alive. We just have to carry on in this vein.

"We’ve finished this game in much better physical shape than against Barcelona. This week we’ve had to put a tremendous shift in and we come away from these three games feeling very happy.

"(I am proud of) the character they have. They are a team who always want more. The more the going gets tough, the more they stick together. We’ve got bags of quality in this side, of course; but the character these players show is the most important thing."

