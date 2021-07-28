Ziyech Discusses Games 'Everybody Wants to Play in' Ahead of London Derbies Against Arsenal & Tottenham in Mind Series

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Ziyech Discusses Games 'Everybody Wants to Play in' Ahead of London Derbies in Mind Series

The Moroccan has looked good in pre-season
Author:
Publish date:

Hakim Ziyech has looked forward to Chelsea's pre-season series as the Blues are preparing to play London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham in the Mind Series.

Ziyech has been crucial in pre-season as Chelsea's joint top scorer so far, bagging a hattrick against Peterborough United.

Speaking to Chelsea's in-house media team, Ziyech has explained how the players are 'looking forward' to the series.

1004472325

The 28-year-old said: "Those kind of games as a player everybody wants to play. We are looking forward to it."

Ziyech played the first half against Bournemouth and looked bright in parts as he looked to regain his match sharpness ahead of the new season. He frequently found space and was unlucky not to be on the scoresheet, seeing his left footed effort curl just wide.

The Moroccan been heavily linked with a departure from Stamford Bridge this summer as AC Milan are interested on securing the midfielder on a loan deal, however his impressive pre-season form could see Ziyech force his way into Thomas Tuchel's pre-season plans.

The Blues face Arsenal on Sunday  1st August before finalising pre-season at Stamford Bridge against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday 3 July.

What has Ziyech said on his future?

In early February, he said in an interview with Ziggo Sport, as quoted by Voetbalzone: “It was a difficult first half-year [at the club]. Of course, I immediately started with an injury, came back, then had another injury. So, things are not going the way I had hoped.

“But, as most know, I always have faith in myself. I know what I can do, so I don't worry too much about that. The real Ziyech will be there."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Ziyech 2
News

Hakim Ziyech Discusses Bournemouth Win in Pre-Season Friendly

pjimage (4)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set Aside Significant Transfer Budget to Sign Striker This Summer

d9ef01ba4a116a8d6d93c7f431d523fe
News

Ziyech Discusses Games 'Everybody Wants to Play in' Ahead of London Derbies Against Arsenal & Tottenham in Mind Series

Rom1
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Receive Blow After Tabling €130M Bid for Inter Milan Star Romelu Lukaku

1004472325
Transfer News

Hakim Ziyech Provides Fitness Update Ahead of New Season With Chelsea

Tuchel cover 2
News

Thomas Tuchel on the Importance of Winning Matches in Pre-Season Following Bournemouth Victory

E7Uq2z0WEAchTyw
News

Tuchel Gives Players Message Regarding Their Future Following Bournemouth Win

1004474707
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises Young Goalscorers Armando Broja & Ike Ugbo Following Bournemouth Comeback