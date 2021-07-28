Ziyech Discusses Games 'Everybody Wants to Play in' Ahead of London Derbies Against Arsenal & Tottenham in Mind Series

Hakim Ziyech has looked forward to Chelsea's pre-season series as the Blues are preparing to play London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham in the Mind Series.

Ziyech has been crucial in pre-season as Chelsea's joint top scorer so far, bagging a hattrick against Peterborough United.

Speaking to Chelsea's in-house media team, Ziyech has explained how the players are 'looking forward' to the series.

The 28-year-old said: "Those kind of games as a player everybody wants to play. We are looking forward to it."

Ziyech played the first half against Bournemouth and looked bright in parts as he looked to regain his match sharpness ahead of the new season. He frequently found space and was unlucky not to be on the scoresheet, seeing his left footed effort curl just wide.

The Moroccan been heavily linked with a departure from Stamford Bridge this summer as AC Milan are interested on securing the midfielder on a loan deal, however his impressive pre-season form could see Ziyech force his way into Thomas Tuchel's pre-season plans.

The Blues face Arsenal on Sunday 1st August before finalising pre-season at Stamford Bridge against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday 3 July.

What has Ziyech said on his future?

In early February, he said in an interview with Ziggo Sport, as quoted by Voetbalzone: “It was a difficult first half-year [at the club]. Of course, I immediately started with an injury, came back, then had another injury. So, things are not going the way I had hoped.

“But, as most know, I always have faith in myself. I know what I can do, so I don't worry too much about that. The real Ziyech will be there."

