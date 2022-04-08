Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Ziyech & Lukaku Face Late Chelsea Fitness Tests Ahead of Southampton Clash

Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku face a late fitness test ahead of their match against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The pair came off the bench against Real Madrid in the Blues' 3-1 loss on Wedneday night.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Southampton, Tuchel confimed that the pair would face late fitness tests before deciding on their availability.

imago1010489114h (1)

The Blues boss admitted: "We are a bit in doubt with Romelu and Hakim Ziyech. They were not in training due to little problems yesterday. We need a test to see if they are in training at three o’clock and available for tomorrow.”

This comes as a blow to Chelsea, who are also without Callum Hudson-Odoi and could find themselves with a lack of options upfront.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Chrisitan Pulisic were preferred in attack against Real Madrid and could find themselves lining up on the south coast once again for Chelsea.

imago1011111430h

Tuchel continued to discuss Lukaku's form as the Belgian missed a couple of chances against Madrid on Wednesday.

“I think it’s not only for Romelu who is lacking at the very moment a bit of shape," Tuchel said. "After the international break I had the feeling that we all lack sharpness, shape. It’s a lack of form individually and it affects the group of course. 

"It’s a bit sad, Romelu had one good chance and one very big chance. Nothing helps more than goals. It would have been a huge boost. 

"Another thing is to train good and take training seriously and take care about the process, which he really did in the last days. He missed yesterday. Hopefully he comes back today and feels good with no pain to be available for tomorrow and then we will see.”

imago1008429559h
Match Coverage

Southampton vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

By Matt Debono4 minutes ago
imago1009019388h (1)
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Southampton vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Matt Debono20 minutes ago
imago1010844855h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Honest Chelsea Team Meeting After Real Madrid Defeat

By Nick Emms21 minutes ago
imago1011002870h (1)
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Southampton

By Matt Debono and Nick Emms47 minutes ago
imago1010489114h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Southampton

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010360225h
News

Southampton Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl Praises Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Chelsea Clash

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010994048h
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan & Juventus 'Keeping An Eye' on Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010656816h (1)
News

Revealed: The Date of New Chelsea Deadline as Bidders Prepare Final Offers

By Nick Emms2 hours ago