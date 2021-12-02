Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Hakim Ziyech Reflects on Difficult 2-1 Win Over Watford

Author:

Hakim Ziyech was happy to help Chelsea overcome a difficult test against Watford after he scored the winner to claim a 2-1 victory.

The 28-year-old replaced Trevoh Chalobah on the hour mark and found the decider 17 minutes from time as he tucked away Mason Mount's cut back past Daniel Bachmann. 

Chelsea were poor, extremely poor for large parts on Wednesday night at Vicarage Road but ensured they maintained top spot in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel acknowledged his side 'stole three points' against the Hornets on a night where Ziyech scored his first league goal of the season.

What Hakim Ziyech said

Speaking to the official Chelsea website post-match, the Moroccan reflected: "You can see from the beginning that even when we found it difficult, we never quit.

"We were always trying to find the spaces and we knew our moment would come. That’s also one of the strengths of this team because no matter if we play good or bad, we always find a way to score.

"During a season, you know you can’t always play good but the most important thing when you don’t is to win the games and today was a good example of that. It’s always good to stay top of the table and I think we also deserve to stay there right now."

On his goal, Ziyech added: "This is one of the reasons why the coach brought me on so I have to be happy to score that decisive goal.

"It was a difficult game from the beginning, not easy from the first minute, and it was not our best day but the most important thing is we got three points. All the other stuff is better to forget."

