Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Ziyech: Everything feels right about Chelsea move

Matt Debono

New Chelsea signing Hakim Ziyech has opened up on his proposed switch to west London this summer.

The 27-year-old agreed a move to the Blues in February from Ajax, and expects to link up with the squad in July despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A £35 million fee was agreed for the Moroccan, and Ziyech has admitted everything about the move suits him.

"Now, everything feels right,” Ziyech told Voetbal International. "Chelsea is a very big and nice club. There are a lot of talented youngsters, which puts me in a position I’m used to after the last three-and-a-half years at Ajax. It suits me well.

"Chelsea has a coach who loves attacking and attractive football in Frank Lampard. I feel the same way. We had some good talks. Lampard is really calm and presented himself well. We immediately felt a connection, which also convinced me to make this decision."

"Therefore, now is the time to make a move. I'm ready, also as a person. It will be a new phase of my life to be further away from my family and friends in London. I don't see it as a struggle, quite the opposite actually.

"I'm really looking forward to it. I will give it my utmost, and will learn so many new things that will make me grow even further.

"The Premier League is a great competition, especially because of the fast thinking, technical players," added Ziyech.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Agent: Chelsea made official offer for Neymar in 2010

It has been revealed that Chelsea were close to signing Brazil superstar Neymar back in 2010.

Matt Debono

John Terry thought Fernando Torres' arrival would see Chelsea dominate England & Europe for years

Former Chelsea captain John Terry was proven wrong after the signing of Fernando Torres didn't work out the way it was hoped it would.

Matt Debono

Chelsea interested in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz

Chelsea are showing interest in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer.

Matt Debono

How Didier Drogba tried to convince Eden Hazard to join Chelsea in 2012

Eden Hazard joined Chelsea back in the summer of 2012 after the Blues' magnificent Champions League triumph in Munich.

Matt Debono

Willian: Difficult task for Chelsea to overturn 3-0 deficit against Bayern Munich in Champions League

Chelsea winger Willian has emphasised the size of the challenge facing Frank Lampard's squad if they wish to overturn a 3-0 deficit against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Ben Davies

Willian: Liverpool should be crowned Premier League champions if season cannot resume

Willian believes that Liverpool deserve to be crowned Premier League champions after racing away into a 25-point lead over second placed Manchester City with nine games remaining.

Ben Davies

Willian: Premier League restart in June difficult to envisage

Chelsea winger Willian has admitted that he does not believe that the 2019/20 Premier League season can restart as soon as June, after the coronavirus outbreak caused its early suspension in March.

Ben Davies

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic makes Chipotle food donation to Hershey Medical Centre

Chelsea and USMNT winger Christian Pulisic is to provide free meals every Saturday to a medical centre in his hometown in Hershey.

Matt Debono

Diego Costa: Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wouldn't last a full season at Real Madrid

Former Chelsea forward Diego Costa has revealed despite Antonio Conte being a 'good manager', he won't make it at a big club like Real Madrid.

Matt Debono

Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour on influence of Cesc Fabregas, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic

Young Chelsea sensation Billy Gilmour has highlighted the importance of several midfielders on his remarkable rise into the first-team at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Davies