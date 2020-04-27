Ziyech: Everything feels right about Chelsea move

New Chelsea signing Hakim Ziyech has opened up on his proposed switch to west London this summer.

The 27-year-old agreed a move to the Blues in February from Ajax, and expects to link up with the squad in July despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A £35 million fee was agreed for the Moroccan, and Ziyech has admitted everything about the move suits him.

"Now, everything feels right,” Ziyech told Voetbal International. "Chelsea is a very big and nice club. There are a lot of talented youngsters, which puts me in a position I’m used to after the last three-and-a-half years at Ajax. It suits me well.

"Chelsea has a coach who loves attacking and attractive football in Frank Lampard. I feel the same way. We had some good talks. Lampard is really calm and presented himself well. We immediately felt a connection, which also convinced me to make this decision."

"Therefore, now is the time to make a move. I'm ready, also as a person. It will be a new phase of my life to be further away from my family and friends in London. I don't see it as a struggle, quite the opposite actually.

"I'm really looking forward to it. I will give it my utmost, and will learn so many new things that will make me grow even further.

"The Premier League is a great competition, especially because of the fast thinking, technical players," added Ziyech.

