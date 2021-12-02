Gianfranco Zola Makes Mason Mount Admission Amid Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea Stance

Gianfranco Zola has revealed Chelsea opted to send Mason Mount out on loan in 2018-19 to get more experience.

The now 22-year-old made the switch to Derby County to join up with Frank Lampard, who ended up becoming the Chelsea manager one year later when Maurizio Sarri left the club.

Mount was held in high regard at Cobham throughout his rise through the Academy ranks. He was determined to make it into the first-team at Chelsea.

Mount could've made the first-team a year earlier than he did, but Zola, who was Sarri's assistant at Stamford Bridge, admitted they liked the player but felt it was more beneficial the England midfielder collected more experience.

Zola spoke on Amazon Prime after Mount scored and assisted in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Watford in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

He said: "I did say to (Maurizio) Sarri, this is a player that can do very well for us. We thought he needed more experience but you could see he was a player with great qualities."



Mount went on to play 44 games for the Rams, netting 11 goals and racking up six assist as they reached the Championship Play-Off final, albeit it ending in defeat to Aston Villa.

