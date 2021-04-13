Zouma, Pulisic & Mount named in Premier League Team of the Week following Crystal Palace win

Chelsea trio Kurt Zouma, Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount have been included WhoScored's Premier League Team of the Week for their performances against Crystal Palace.

Thomas Tuchel's side ran out 4-1 winners at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening which saw them boost their chances of securing Champions League qualification at the end of the season.

It was a clinical display from the Blues right from the off as they took a 3-0 lead into the half-time interval.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

And three players have been recognised for their displays in the win after WhoScored named their Team of the Week.

Kurt Zouma - 7.97

The Frenchman got Chelsea's third of the afternoon with a bullet header past Vicente Guaita.

Christian Pulisic - 9.13

Pulisic was a contender for the Man of the Match award in south London after he bagged a brace with an effort in the 10th minute at the near post into the top corner, before finding the net from close range in the second half to seal the points. He now has four goals in his last four for club and country,

Mason Mount - 8.60

Ever-present for Chelsea, Mount was on hand to provide the assist for Zouma's goal and was given the Man of the Match award by Sky Sports.

Kai Havertz may be slightly disappointed to miss out after his excellent performance against the Eagles. The German started the rout with a fine effort into the bottom corner inside eight minutes, but only three Chelsea players were named in the Team of the Week, which was dominated by Tuchel's men.

