'Had a Good Game' - Zsolt Low Praises Kai Havertz for Performance Against Al Hilal

Chelsea assistant coach Zsolt Low has applauded Kai Havertz for his performance against Al Hilal on Wednesday.

The Blues beat their Saudi Arabian opponents 1-0 in the Club World Cup, with Romelu Lukaku scoring the only goal of the game.

Victory in Abu Dhabi means they will now play Palmeiras in the final of the competition on Saturday as they look to win the tournament for the very first time.

Speaking to the media after the match, Low praised the German attacker for his performance against Al Hilal.

"Kai had a good training week so that's why we decided to let him play. He did his job very good, he had some dangerous situations and worked hard to close down spaces. He had a good game."

He also admitted that his side had to work hard in order to secure their semi-final win: "We worked very hard. We missed a bit of freedom and rhythm. We started a little nervous, it was not easy.

"We fought hard for it to find a solution. My opinion is the solution was there but we didn't find it easily. We missed a bit of rhythm in this game but we fought hard to get the result and reach the final. This competition is very important for the club.

"The players felt the pressure and that's why we failed to find the easy solution and score goals. The players did well. We didn't concede and had a lot of opportunities to score a second."

Chelsea will feature in the Club World Cup final for only the second time, having lost against Corinthians in their previous outing.

