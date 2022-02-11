Skip to main content
Zsolt Low: Chelsea Can Count on Hakim Ziyech in Club World Cup Final

Chelsea coach Zsolt Low has stated that the Blues can rely on Hakim Ziyech to step up in the Club World Cup final after the Moroccan hit some fine form.

The forward has been on a good run, scoring against Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton last month before putting in a world class performance in the Club World Cup semi-final.

Speaking to the press ahead of the final, via football.london, Low has discussed the playmaker.

imago1009558772h

The winger has become one of Chelsea's key players and recently shocked the world by revealing that he is retiring from international duty after falling out with the Morocco manager.

Read More

"Obviously I understand them but I will not return to the national team. It's my final decision. It's all clear for me how things are going over there, it's all clear for me," he said.

When asked about Ziyech's decision, Low said: "I don't want to talk about what's happened with the national team. It's something Hakim and the national coach has to clear. 

"For Chelsea we are very happy. He's in good mood and fully focused on the game. He had a good performance in the first game. We feel he's happy and free. He thinks about the natonal team but it's not our problem to deal with it. From the club side we see him focused. We can count on him."

The Blues will be hoping that Ziyech can produce when it matters once again as they head into the Club World Cup final.

