Zsolt Low: Chelsea Have No Advantage Ahead of Club World Cup Final

Chelsea do not hold an advantage over Palmeiras going into the Club World Cup final, according to Blues assistant coach Zsolt Low.

This comes after Al Hilal boss Leonardo Jardim stated that there is favouritism towards European teams in the competition.

However, speaking to the press, via football.london, Low disagreed with this stance as he prepares Chelsea for the final in the absence of Thomas Tuchel.

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel tested positive for Covid-19 but could return for the final if he provides a negative test in time to fly.

Jardim's Al Hilal fell to defeat at the hands of the team Low and Arno Michels prepared for the match, but Low does not believe Chelsea held an advantage over Al Hilal or any other side in the competition.

He said: "First question, we are not in charge of the tournament. We follow the tournament rules. We come and play.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Our preparation wasn't easy. We played 120 minutes and had a long trip with a big time difference. In the first days we fought hard to find a good rhythm and find energy for players again.

"Then we play Al Hilal, it was very difficult to beat them, then two days to prepare for the final. It's not an exclusive situation. We have the rhythm. We prepare as best as possible. Don't try to find excuses but don't see big advantage right now."

Chelsea will be desperate to come out victorious in the final as the Club World Cup is the only trophy missing from the Blues' vast array of competitions won in their history.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube