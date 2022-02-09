'We Fought Hard' - Zsolt Low Comments on Chelsea's Win Against Al Hilal

Chelsea assistant coach Zsolt Low has spoken on how hard his side worked in their win against Al Hilal on Wednesday night.

The Blues beat their opponents 1-0 in Abu Dhabi, with Romelu Lukaku scoring the only goal of the game in the first half.

Victory in the United Arab Emirates will now see the European Champions face South American side Palmeiras in the final on Saturday.

Speaking to the media after the match, via Football.London, Low believes his side worked 'very hard' to get the job done.

"We worked very hard. We missed a bit of freedom and rhythm. We started a little nervous, it was not easy. We fought hard for it to find a solution.

"My opinion is the solution was there but we didn't find it easily. We missed a bit of rhythm in this game but we fought hard to get the result and reach the final. This competition is very important for the club.

"The players felt the pressure and that's why we failed to find the easy solution and score goals. The players did well. We didn't concede and had a lot of opportunities to score a second."

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Chelsea dominated the first half with their spells of possession and amount of chances in front of goal.

They eventually found the breakthrough on the half hour mark, when Kai Havertz's cross was headed down into the path of Lukaku who fired in from close range.

Saturday's final will be a chance for the Blues to win their first ever Club World Cup.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube