Zsolt Low Confirms Edouard Mendy 'Ready to Start' Club World Cup Final

Chelsea assistant Zsolt Low has confirmed that Edouard Mendy is ready to start the Club World Cup final against Palmeiras.

The Blues coach has a decision to make regarding the goalkeeper selection in the absence of Thomas Tuchel.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Low revealed that Mendy is ready to play.

When asked about the goalkeeper, who has returned after lifting the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, Low said: "We're very proud of Edou.

"The whole squad was happy he won the Africa cup. He arrives in a very good mood. Always has a big smile on his face. He's very important to the group. He gives a lot of energy.

"He was a little tired the first day, needed recovery and a good sleep, but he is fully involved in training. We're very happy that he's healthy and absolutely in good shape with good experience behind him. He's ready to play the game."

The shotstopper could be back in net for Chelsea's final as he looks to add his second trophy of the month.

The decision to play him would be rather harsh on Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has shown his form during the competition so far, producing several top saves against Al Hilal in the semi-final.

The Spaniard will be hopeful of keeping his place but is also wary that Mendy is the Blues' number one and could be trusted in a must win final as Chelsea search for their first ever Club World Cup.

