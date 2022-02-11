'We Hope he Can Come' - Zsolt Low Provides Update on Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea assistant coach Zsolt Low has delivered an update on manager Thomas Tuchel ahead of their Club World Cup final against Palmeiras.

The Blues boss was unable to travel with his squad to the United Arab Emirates due to him testing positive for Covid-19 before their FA Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle last Saturday.

Romelu Lukaku's goal against Al Hilal was enough to send his side to the final, with Tuchel hoping to be there for the occasion.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, via Football.London, Low was able to provide an update on the German manager as they prepare for Palmeiras.

"We still hope he can come and enjoy the group as soon as possible.

"We hope he can come. We have 30 hours to the game. He follows the rules and protocols. Still a lot of time.

"We hope he can come but if not we are well prepared, we have a lot of meetings. We talk about the game, we analyse the game and see what we can do better. We're absolutely clear what to do better in the second game.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

"Thomas will absolutely want to be here. The whole club wants that. We hope he can make it. We have 30 hours. Every test can be negative and with one he can fly and join the group."

Chelsea will be without Reece James and Ben Chilwell for the match as they both recover from their respective injuries, but they travelled with the squad to their training camp.

Edouard Mendy is available for selection as he returned from his AFCON success with Senegal.

