'We Expect a Very Difficult Game' - Zsolt Low Delivers Verdict on Palmeiras

Chelsea assistant Zsolt Low has delivered his verdict on his side's Club World Cup final opponents Palmeiras.

The Blues beat Al Hilal 1-0 on Wednesday night in their semi-final tie against the Saudi Arabian side, with Romelu Lukaku's goal proving to be enough to send them to the final.

It will be the second time Chelsea have played in such a game, losing to Corinthians 1-0 in their last outing.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, via Football.London, Low shared his thoughts on their Brazilian opponents, who beat Al Ahly 2-0 in their respective semi-final.

"We know a lot about Palmeiras. We watch a lot of games of the team. We know they win the last two times the Copa Libertadores. We expect a very difficult game, a good opponent.

"The fans we know. Thiago and Kenedy talk about how good the fans are. We expect a lot of them there tomorrow. It can be like an away game for us but we're well prepared. We know the opponent. They are strong but we are also strong.

"Palmeiras are very emotional. We see a lot of emotion and passion from them but good technical quality from every player.

"They have a European coach who brings structure to the team with good technical players. In the last 10 games they don't lose one. They are in good shape and form.

"But on the other side we are in a good shape and form. We're well prepared. That's why I expect a good game tomorrow. The spectators can enjoy a good game."

Chelsea will be hoping to see the return of manager Thomas Tuchel, with the German testing positive for Covid-19 before their FA Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle.

