Zsolt Low Drops Club World Cup Final Selection Hint & Hails Kepa Arrizabalaga for Al Hilal Display

Chelsea coach Zsolt Low has hailed the performance of Kepa Arrizabalaga in the Club World Cup semi-final against Al Hilal.

The Blues came out 1-0 victors but could have easily have had a different result if it was not for their goalkeeper.

Speaking to the press after the match, via football.london, Low praised the Spanish keeper.

When asked about the performance of Kepa, Low said: "Very important. In the cup he did a big performance to save the penalty. Today when we needed him he was there and made one big shape.

"He's in very good shape. He plays and trains well. We're lucky to have him."

The Hungarian coach, who is deputising on media duties and the sideline for Thomas Tuchel, continued to drop a selection hint regarding Kepa's involvement in Saturday's final.

"In the next days we have to decide who plays the final. We're waiting for Thomas' opinion and the goalkeeping coaches before we take the decision for the final." he revealed.

It would be harsh to drop the Spanish goalkeeping record signing for the final but Edouard Mendy has rejoined the Chelsea squad after winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

Mendy is Chelsea's number one as he displaced Kepa last season since signing from Rennes.

However, Kepa has been preferred in the cup competitions and has proven his worth under Tuchel as his performances have improved when handed the opportunity.

Kepa will be looking to add a Club World Cup final victory if selected on Saturday.

