Zsolt Low Hails 'Leader' Mateo Kovacic After Man of the Match Performance vs Al Hilal

Chelsea assistant coach Zsolt Low has heaped praise upon the performance of Mateo Kovacic after he was voted Man of the Match in the Club World Cup semi-final against Al Hilal.

The Blues' number 8 was put in a performance for the ages, dominating the midfield as his powerful drives at the centre of the park opened up the Al Hilal side.

Speaking to the press after the match, via football.london, Low praised his player for the leadership shown during Thomas Tuchel's absence.

IMAGO / PA Images

He said: "Kova has a big experience. He played a lot of big games in his careers. He's important on the pitch and outside it.

"He brought everything today. He never stopped running, stopped fighting and always tried to find the solution for his team-mates. We're very happy to have Kova in this group. He's a big leader."

Chelsea reached the Club World Cup final for the second time in their history, falling to defeat at the hands of Corinthians back in 2012 but Kovacic will be hoping that him and his teammates can go one better this time around and win it.

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel could travel to Abu Dhabi if he tests positive for Covid-19 in time to lead his side in the final of the competition.

There will be a selection headache as Jorginho, Kovacic and N'Golo Kante are all deserving of starts in the final after impressing this season and in the Champions League last season to secure a Club World Cup spot.

