Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Zsolt Low Hails 'Leader' Mateo Kovacic After Man of the Match Performance vs Al Hilal

Chelsea assistant coach Zsolt Low has heaped praise upon the performance of Mateo Kovacic after he was voted Man of the Match in the Club World Cup semi-final against Al Hilal.

The Blues' number 8 was put in a performance for the ages, dominating the midfield as his powerful drives at the centre of the park opened up the Al Hilal side.

Speaking to the press after the match, via football.london, Low praised his player for the leadership shown during Thomas Tuchel's absence.

imago1009560822h

He said: "Kova has a big experience. He played a lot of big games in his careers. He's important on the pitch and outside it. 

Read More

"He brought everything today. He never stopped running, stopped fighting and always tried to find the solution for his team-mates. We're very happy to have Kova in this group. He's a big leader."

Chelsea reached the Club World Cup final for the second time in their history, falling to defeat at the hands of Corinthians back in 2012 but Kovacic will be hoping that him and his teammates can go one better this time around and win it.

imago1009579580h

Tuchel could travel to Abu Dhabi if he tests positive for Covid-19 in time to lead his side in the final of the competition.

There will be a selection headache as Jorginho, Kovacic and N'Golo Kante are all deserving of starts in the final after impressing this season and in the Champions League last season to secure a Club World Cup spot.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009560822h
News

Zsolt Low Hails 'Leader' Mateo Kovacic After Man of the Match Performance vs Al Hilal

1 minute ago
imago1009585792h
News

'Had a Good Game' - Zsolt Low Praises Kai Havertz for Performance Against Al Hilal

31 minutes ago
imago1009392576h
News

'He Fought Very Hard' - Zsolt Low Praises Romelu Lukaku After Goal Against Al Hilal

1 hour ago
imago1009095444h
News

Revealed: What Thomas Tuchel Told Chelsea at Half Time From Home

1 hour ago
imago1006845443h
News

'We Fought Hard' - Zsolt Low Comments on Chelsea's Win Against Al Hilal

2 hours ago
imago0031811661h (1)
News

Official: Chelsea to Face Palmeiras in the Club World Cup Final

2 hours ago
imago1009558765h
News

'I Feel Really Proud' - Cesar Azpilicueta Comments on Being Chelsea Captain

3 hours ago
imago0038149216h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Al Hilal 0-1 Chelsea | Club World Cup

3 hours ago