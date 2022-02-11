Skip to main content
Zsolt Low Heaps Praise on Romelu Lukaku & Kai Havertz Partnership Ahead of Chelsea's Club World Cup Final

Chelsea coach Zsolt Low has hailed the partnership of Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz ahead of the Club World Cup final against Palmeiras on Saturday.

The pair played together in the semi-final agains Al Hilal, with Havertz assisting Lukaku's winner.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Zsolt praised the pair for their understanding on the pitch.

He said: "For Romelu we're very happy he scores. For a striker, his confidence, it's very important to score.

"Especially the two - Kai and Romelu work very well. It was important for Kai to prepare this goal. It helps the player's confidence for sure. It's important."

Chelsea fans were keen to see what the pair would bring when Lukaku arrived at the club in the summer.

Read More

Havertz had come off the back of making history, scoring the only goal as Chelsea lifted the UEFA Champions League for the second time.

Four of Romelu Lukaku's nine goals have come when Havertz has been on the pitch, showing the pair clearly play better when partnered.

However, both have struggled this season and may need to help eachother find their best form.

"The last one or two months was hard for all of us, a lot of injuries and Covid cases. It was hard to deal with. I feel good, fine again, focused. I want to play," Havertz said, speaking ahead of the Club World Cup.

"We know how nice it is to win a trophy, this one is important for us. There is no better feeling than to win something. That's the goal."

Chelsea face Palmeiras on Saturday at 16:30 (UK) in the Club World Cup final.

